Tunisie Telecom signs key deal for 5G-ready submarine cable

As a result, the deal will see the development of a dedicated fibre-optic link between Bizerte, Tunisia and Marseille, France, with a capacity of 20 Tbps.

The fibre-optic link, set to be deployed in the western Mediterranean, is set for completion in early 2026, with the project kicking off this year.

The partnership agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by Lassâad Ben Dhiab, Chairman and CEO of Tunisie Telecom and Norman Albi, CEO of Medusa, at Tunisie Telecom’s headquarters.

Meanwhile, the event was attended by Sofiene Hemissi, minister of communication technologies and the negotiating team behind the deal.

According to Hemissi, the move plays a crucial role in bolstering Tunisia’s digital sovereignty while improving its regional and global ranking in the digital sector.

Ben Dhiab added: “We are particularly proud to be part of this trans-Mediterranean digital connectivity project.

“By integrating our fibre-optic infrastructure with this Mediterranean system, Tunisie Telecom will provide more innovative and secure solutions to better meet customer expectations while contributing to the development of Tunisia’s digital ecosystem.”

