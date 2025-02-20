TSF's critical role in restoring connectivity during the Mayotte crisis

On 14 December the French island of Mayotte was struck by cyclone Chido. This tropical storm created wind speeds of over 220km/h, that Mayotte hasn’t faced in over 90 years.

The cyclone’s high winds and powerful rainfall had detrimental effects on the community of Mayotte, destroying homes, critical infrastructure and displacing over 100,000 people. Not only that, but critical aid such as healthcare, transport and administrative services were also severely disrupted.

Subscribe today for free

As a result of the damaged infrastructure caused by cyclone Chido, telecommunications within Mayotte were severely affected, with approximately 80% of sites rendered inoperative due to destruction or power outages.

The outages hugely compounded the impact of the storm, exacerbating both the physical and emotional distress experienced. Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF) quickly deployed a team to support the Mayotte community.

TSF, providing support in times of need

TSF use technology to support the needs of those impacted by humanitarian crises.

One of the ways they do this is by ensuring that affected communities can easily access tools for digital communications. Unfortunately for the people within Mayotte, this access was extremely limited.

Damaged infrastructure meant internet access was limited, it also meant that difficulties in supplying, transporting and accessing electricity became a daily reality for the inhabitants of Mayotte.

TSF deployed the team to provide tools such as wireless internet and voice call devices. Individuals and communities were provided with the necessary resources for seeking aid and to reconnect with loved ones.

Upon arriving in Mayotte, the team conducted 21 mobile operations in the island's northern and western regions. These operations focused primarily on the most deprived communities living in precarious housing, and by collaborating with teams of people within Mayotte, as well as international NGOs, TSF were able to effectively target those most vulnerable.

By January 5th, TSF had helped over 1,500 people reconnect with loved ones through the provision of free wi-fi access and also ensured that over 230 critical phone calls could be made during the peak of the crisis. One TSF team member told Capacity.

"We were in the village of Milha, in North East of the island, where a woman could call her mother and sister for the first time thanks to TSF's Wi-Fi. It was really emotional; all the family was crying. I was close to tears too.

"We spot the unconnected areas by assessing it in the field, and by talking with providers and authorities. In the villages, we set up a Wi-Fi access point.

"Satellite lines are generally used in specific contexts: in the precarious housing neighbourhoods, or when the people do not have a smartphone."

The impact of Mayotte relief work

Ensuring easy access to telecommunications devices and the internet is vital for those impacted by disasters such as Cyclone Chido.

Alongside supporting early relief efforts, connectivity ensures that those affected can find the resources and support they need to alleviate distress as the situation evolves.

This can include information to help seek out local medical aid, to find shelters for those who have lost housing in the disaster, and generally for local authorities to keep lines of communication open, helping to provide certainty.

By providing the tools necessary for accessing these resources, the psychological pressures inflicted by these uncertain times can be majorly reduced.

Another way of reducing these pressures is through the reuniting of families. During many of TSF's missions, the teams have found that a major impact of these disasters on individuals is the stress of being disconnected from family members.

Yassira, a resident of Tsingoni, Mayotte, said: “In the first few days, everyone was focused on 'Who's alive? In the days after the cyclone, we went round to see if there was a network. But in the capital, you have to be able to get there!

"I know people who walked all the way to Mamoudzou or Iloni to find a connection point and reassure their families”.

What does the future look like?

Emmanuel Jean, head of communications at TSF, said: "As Mayotte moves into the recovery phase, it is important to remain committed to addressing critical challenges in regions where access to communication networks and electricity continues to be restricted.

"Efforts must be concentrated on supporting these underserved areas by collaborating closely with local stakeholders. Together, we are conducting comprehensive assessments to identify long-term communication needs and implementing solutions that enhance resilience. By fostering sustainable infrastructure and preparedness, we aim to strengthen the region's capacity to withstand and respond effectively to future crises.

"When natural disasters such as cyclone Chido strike, it’s vital that we have operations in place ready to support those in need."

RELATED STORIES

TSF provides vital telecom support in Caribbean

TSF to establish communications links in Misrata