Trump's anti-DEI executive orders blocked by federal judge
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Trump's anti-DEI executive orders blocked by federal judge

Jasdip Sensi
March 28, 2025 10:42 AM
Donald Trump.png

President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at limiting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts among federal contractors and grant recipients have been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

According to ABC News, Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois issued the ruling, stopping the US Department of Labor (DOL) from requiring contractors or grant recipients to ensure that they do not run programs violating Trump’s anti-DEI orders.

The move pressured companies to reconsider their DEI practices, as failure to comply could lead to significant fines.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades, a non-profit that helps women enter skilled construction jobs and holds contracts with the DOL.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Chicago Women in Trades argued that Trump’s orders are too vague, making compliance difficult and potentially harming their mission. Kennelly agreed, ruling that parts of the orders likely violate free speech rights and are unconstitutionally vague.

A hearing to decide on a longer-term block of Trump’s anti-DEI orders is scheduled for 10 April.

WITUSA-2025_600x74.jpg

The lawsuit is part of a broader challenge against Trump’s orders, which aims to end “equity-related” grants and contracts and require federal contractors to ensure they don’t promote DEI programs that violate anti-discrimination laws.

RELATED STORIES

5 tech companies abandoning DE&I targets in 2025

BT scraps DE&I targets from management bonus scheme

Topics

NewsemPOWERED Network
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe