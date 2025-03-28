Trump's anti-DEI executive orders blocked by federal judge

According to ABC News, Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois issued the ruling, stopping the US Department of Labor (DOL) from requiring contractors or grant recipients to ensure that they do not run programs violating Trump’s anti-DEI orders.

The move pressured companies to reconsider their DEI practices, as failure to comply could lead to significant fines.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades, a non-profit that helps women enter skilled construction jobs and holds contracts with the DOL.

Chicago Women in Trades argued that Trump’s orders are too vague, making compliance difficult and potentially harming their mission. Kennelly agreed, ruling that parts of the orders likely violate free speech rights and are unconstitutionally vague.

A hearing to decide on a longer-term block of Trump’s anti-DEI orders is scheduled for 10 April.

The lawsuit is part of a broader challenge against Trump’s orders, which aims to end “equity-related” grants and contracts and require federal contractors to ensure they don’t promote DEI programs that violate anti-discrimination laws.

