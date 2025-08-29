Trump’s 180° U-turn on tech CEO’s

Mark Zuckerberg- Meta

Just this week, reports emerged that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the threat of digital service taxes, according to people familiar with the private meeting.

Only days later, Trump threatened tariffs on countries that impose such taxes, suggesting that Meta’s discussions may have influenced administration policy.

This comes as the technology giant has long had a complicated relationship with Trump.

During his presidency, he relied on the platform for campaign outreach from 2016 to 2020, yet frequently criticised Facebook and other social media platforms for what he saw as political bias, accusing them of censoring conservative voices.

Lip-Bu Tan- Intel

Earlier this month, Trump demanded the “immediate” resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, alleging that he has questionable connections to China.

Trump stated on social media that Tan was "highly conflicted," apparently referring to the CEO’s reported investments in companies the US government links to the Chinese military.

"The CEO of Intel is highly conflicted and must resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

However, days later Trump revealed he met with Tan, alongside members of his cabinet and even praised his "amazing story".

“I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story.

“Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

This comes as the US government recently announced an $8.9bn investment in Intel, as part of a plan with the Trump Administration to strengthen domestic semiconductor production.

The move resulted in the US government acquiring a 9.9% stake in the technology giant.

Sam Altman- OpenAI

Early in Trump’s first term, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman compared him to Hitler in 1930s Germany and urged tech companies to oppose his policies.

He also donated hundreds of thousands to Democratic causes, including $200,000 to help re-election efforts for President Biden in 2024.

However, earlier this year, Altman joined Trump’s $500 billion “Stargate” AI project, aimed at building US AI infrastructure, where he praised the initiative.

Altman said: “For AGI [artificial general intelligence] to get built here, to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, to create a new industry centered here, we wouldn’t be able to do this without you, Mr. President, and I’m thrilled that we get to.”

The move marked a 180 for Altman, who had previously warned about the dangers of Trump’s leadership.

“Watching [Trump] more carefully recently has really changed my perspective on him,” Altman added. “I’m not going to agree with him on everything, but I think he will be incredible for the country in many ways.”

Elon Musk- Tesla and Space X

Last year Musk was appointed as a senior advisor in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), having played a key role in the initiative aiming to streamline federal agencies, cut regulations, and reduce wasteful spending.

However, tensions between Musk and Trump escalated in mid-2025 over disagreements regarding Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill" tax and spending plan, which Musk called a "disgusting abomination."

The dispute reached a peak when Trump threatened to revoke Musk’s federal contracts, prompting Musk to announce that SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft would be withdrawn from service.

