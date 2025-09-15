Trump’s UK visit: A pledge to support data centre investment and industrial growth

Given that steel and aluminium tariffs have yet to be finalised, no doubt both countries will be hoping to finalise these under a trade deal.

Tariffs on these materials could have a significant impact on the data centre industry. Steel remains integral to data centre construction and is used for load-bearing structures, server racks and cooling systems. With data centre construction having more than tripled in some parts of the world in recent years – alongside the UK’s commitment to bolstering AI infrastructure – steel finds itself increasingly in high demand.

The UK nationalised its steel industry in April 2025.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer was quick to agree to an economic deal with President Trump on reducing US global tariffs. Under the agreement, the US said it planned to reduce tariffs on imports of cars, aluminium and steel, although yet to be finalised.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle said: “When it comes to steel, we will make sure that we have an announcement as soon as possible.”

Alongside the steel conversation, the Prime Minister is hosting Trump on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and hopes to sign a multi-billion-dollar deal to develop small nuclear projects which could in some cases help to power new AI data centres.

A spokesperson for Keir Starmer said the UK-US relationship is “the strongest in the world” and “this week we are delivering a step change in that relationship”.

Plans include a new nuclear power plant in Hartlepool using potentially cheaper technology, in addition to data centres being powered by SMRs in Nottinghamshire, Reuters reported.

The UK is eager to tap up nuclear power and, through this agreement, hopes to unlock billions in private investment, generate thousands of jobs and strengthen the UK’s energy security.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the two nations were “building a golden age of nuclear” that would put them at the “forefront of global innovation,” the BBC said.

The government has also suggested that generating more nuclear power could cut household energy bills for British people and contribute towards tackling climate change.

These proposals come shortly after Nvidia and OpenAI were reported to agree investments to develop data centres in the UK, which was to coincide with Trump’s state visit. The UK government is expected to supply energy for the facilities, with OpenAI granting access to its AI tools and Nvidia providing its advanced chips.

It has also been confirmed that BlackRock plans to announce a joint venture with Digital Gravity Partners to invest £500m in UK data centres, focusing on acquiring and modernising existing facilities to improve their capacity.

CoreWeave also said it would announce investments in the UK this week.

RELATED STORIES

Trump’s 180° U-turn on tech CEO’s

One year on: Critical national infrastructure for data centres in the UK

How the UK can use its sharp data centre boom to its advantage