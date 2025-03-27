'Trump-proof' cloud services critical for Europe's digital autonomy: CISPE

CISPE, an industry group representing European cloud infrastructure providers, warned of Europe's vulnerability due to a reliance on foreign-owned cloud services, suggesting governments outside Europe could potentially disrupt access or even seize data.

“Europe needs cloud services that are immune from disruption, access, and potential removal by foreign actors,” the group said.

CISPE’s call for unity came as it updated its Digital Sovereignty Principles, first published in 2022 but now expanded to include a call for EU procurement rules that prioritise European providers.

The industry group argues that redirecting even just 10% of European public sector cloud spending towards European providers could inject €20 billion annually into local infrastructure.

CISPE also call for European organisations, particularly those in sensitive sectors like public administration, to need fully sovereign solutions operating exclusively under EU jurisdiction.

The group called for certification systems to identify and promote “independent” European cloud services.

“By fostering an independent European cloud ecosystem, we safeguard sensitive data, uphold regulatory compliance, and reinforce strategic autonomy in the digital era,” CISPE stated.

The updated Digital Sovereignty Principles also suggest pooling distributed cloud resources through open frameworks rather than attempting large-scale, government-led initiatives to replicate Silicon Valley-style giants.

Instead, CISPE called on existing European cloud players to come together to create open frameworks that would let them offer integrated solutions built from certified, secure components.

“This would allow European customers, including the public sector, to dynamically compose cloud solutions by integrating certified components from multiple providers that adhere to shared security and quality standards,” the group said.

“Europe already has a strong and diverse cloud sector,” CISPE stated, “with more providers than any other region globally. Leveraging existing strengths is not only faster but more practical and effective than building new competitors from scratch.”

CISPE’s call for European cloud unity comes amid a new world order following Donald Trump’s re-election, with continental powers standing together to face impending trade wars and threats to Western security.

In the digital infrastructure space, several EU nations have already launched a coalition to shore up the continent’s semiconductor industry , with commitments to increase chip production capacity and invest in next-gen hardware research.

