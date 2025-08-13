Intel CEO dodges Trump’s target amid resignation call
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Intel CEO dodges Trump’s target amid resignation call

Jasdip Sensi
August 13, 2025 10:22 AM
Intel's logo outside its corporate headquarters, the Robert Noyce Building in Santa Clara, California

President Trump has praised Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan’s, career just days after calling for his resignation, accusing him of having questionable links to China.

Last week, Trump claimed on social media that Tan was "highly conflicted", a statement seemingly linked to Tan’s reported investments in firms the US government associates with the Chinese military.

"The CEO of Intel is highly conflicted and must resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

However, now, Trump revealed he met with Tan earlier this week, alongside members of his cabinet and even praised his "amazing story".

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

"The CEO of Intel is highly conflicted and must resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

However, now, Trump revealed he met with Tan earlier this week, alongside members of his cabinet.

“I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story.

“Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In a statement, Intel added: “Mr. Tan had the honour of meeting with President Trump for a candid and constructive discussion on Intel’s commitment to strengthening US technology and manufacturing leadership.

“We appreciate the President’s strong leadership to advance these critical priorities and look forward to working closely with him and his Administration as we restore this great American company.”

RELATED STORIES

Why Trump is calling out Intel’s CEO: The story behind the push for resignation

Intel to spin off network and edge hardware group in strategic reshuffle

Topics

NewsServicesAI MLInfrastructure and NetworksSoftware and Automation
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe