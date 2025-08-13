Intel CEO dodges Trump’s target amid resignation call

Last week, Trump claimed on social media that Tan was "highly conflicted", a statement seemingly linked to Tan’s reported investments in firms the US government associates with the Chinese military.

"The CEO of Intel is highly conflicted and must resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

However, now, Trump revealed he met with Tan earlier this week, alongside members of his cabinet and even praised his "amazing story".

However, now, Trump revealed he met with Tan earlier this week, alongside members of his cabinet.

“I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story.

“Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In a statement, Intel added: “Mr. Tan had the honour of meeting with President Trump for a candid and constructive discussion on Intel’s commitment to strengthening US technology and manufacturing leadership.

“We appreciate the President’s strong leadership to advance these critical priorities and look forward to working closely with him and his Administration as we restore this great American company.”

