Trump eyes stake in Intel despite CEO criticism: report
Jasdip Sensi
August 15, 2025 12:11 PM
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on a partnership deal with U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel at the U.S. Steel Corporation-Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Friday, May 30, 2025.

The Trump administration is reportedly in talks to acquire a stake in Intel, a week after President Donald Trump accused CEO Lip-Bu Tan of having questionable links to China.

According to Bloomberg, if pursued the move will represent another example of President Trump's involvement in sectors considered crucial to national security.

Sources close to the matter revealed that the investment is primarily intended to fast-track the construction of Intel’s mega campus in Ohio.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said: "Discussion about hypothetical deals should be regarded as speculation unless officially announced by the administration."

However, the report comes as Trump recently claimed on social media that Tan was "highly conflicted", a statement seemingly linked to Tan’s reported investments in firms the US government associates with the Chinese military.

"The CEO of Intel is highly conflicted and must resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

However, days later Trump revealed he met with Tan earlier this week, alongside members of his cabinet and even praised his "amazing story".

“I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story.

“Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Jasdip Sensi
