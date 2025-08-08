Why Trump is calling out Intel’s CEO: The story behind the push for resignation

Trump claimed on social media that Tan was "highly conflicted", a statement seemingly linked to Tan’s reported investments in firms the US government associates with the Chinese military.

"The CEO of Intel is highly conflicted and must resign immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Political pressures

Tan, who took up the role of CEO earlier this year, was brought in to help revive the struggling tech firm, which once led the American chip industry.

Prior to joining Intel, Tan served as CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a company that once came under fire for reportedly exporting sensitive chip design software to a Chinese military-affiliated university.

He also ran Walden International, a venture capital firm that heavily invested in Chinese semiconductor start-ups, including those now targeted by US sanctions and export controls.

However, the push comes as Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has written to the chair of Intel’s board to “express concern” about the chipmaker’s new CEO and his alleged “deep ties to the Chinese Communists,” warning about the “potential impact on US national security.”

In the letter addressed to Intel board chair Frank Yeary, the Republican senator claimed Tan “reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms.”

Although Cotton did not reveal any specific companies, he mentioned “at least eight reportedly have ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army”, citing a Reuters article earlier this year, a month after Tan had taken his position as CEO.

Meanwhile, that same article claimed eight of those companies were connected to the PLA.

Trump’s pattern of clashing with big tech

President Trump’s demand is not just targeted at Tan; it is part of a broad political message aimed at both voters and corporate America.

Last year, Trump promised to crack down on China, restore American manufacturing, and punish companies that “betray American workers.

Trump, who relies on support from blue-collar workers and manufacturing advocates, is portraying Tan as a globalist CEO who puts profits before America and works with “America’s enemies.”

Meanwhile, Intel is not the first technology company in Trump’s firing line, with the President frequently battling with other tech leaders from the likes of Apple, Google, Meta and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Most recently, Trump had a very public spat on social media with Elon Musk, which kicked off when Musk attacked the Trump administration’s flagship budget reconciliation proposal, the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, branding it a “disgusting abomination” and urging lawmakers to vote it down.

Tariff threats and corporate crackdowns

The call for Tan to resign comes just days after Trump floated a 100% tariff on Chinese-made semiconductors, effectively declaring economic war on Chinese chipmakers.

As a result, this indicates Trump is willing to call out what he sees as compromised leadership even within America’s own tech companies.

This public naming and shaming also serves as a warning to other corporate executives who may have past or ongoing ties to China, making an example of Intel.

Intel’s response

Intel, one of the last remaining US giants in advanced chip manufacturing, has drawn increasing scrutiny as Washington seeks to secure domestic chip production and reduce reliance on Asian supply chains.

Despite recent investments in US factories and efforts to compete with Taiwan's TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung, Intel’s global footprint, particularly its historical business dealings in China, has remained a concern.

However, in a statement, Intel said its board of directors and Tan are “deeply committed to advancing US national and economic security interests and are making significant investments aligned with the President's America First agenda.”

It added: “Intel has been manufacturing in America for 56 years. We are continuing to invest billions of dollars in domestic semiconductor R&D and manufacturing, including our new fab in Arizona that will run the most advanced manufacturing process technology in the country, and we are the only company investing in leading logic process node development in the US.

“We look forward to our continued engagement with the Administration,” it concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Innovation, infrastructure and global leadership: Unpacking Trump’s AI Action Plan

From bromance to blow-up: Trump threatens to axe Musk’s SpaceX deals