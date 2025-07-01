Trump slams AT&T for botched call with faith leaders

The call was intended to unite faith leaders from across the country, but was derailed by what Trump called repeated failures by AT&T.

AT&T's shares plummeted after the President's outburst, but quickly recovered.

“I’m doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly,” Trump wrote. “This is the second time it’s happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved – It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!”

The former president added that he may switch carriers for future calls. “We may have to reschedule the call, but we’ll use another carrier the next time,” he said, apologising to the faith leaders for the extended delay caused by the technical glitch.

However, AT&T quickly hit back with a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), denying responsibility and redirecting the blame.

“Our initial analysis indicates the disruption was caused by an issue with the conference call platform, not our network,” the company stated. “We are working to better understand the issue and help avoid such disruptions in the future.”

The incident briefly rattled AT&T’s stock before quickly recovering.

The president has previously taken aim at AT&T in the past the company over its then-ownership of CNN, a news outlet he accused of biased coverage against his administration.

The call with faith leaders was reportedly part of Trump’s outreach efforts to shore up support among religious communities, which played a critical role in his 2016 and 2020 election campaigns.

RELATED STORIES

AT&T to acquire Lumen's consumer fibre business in $5.75bn deal

Trump revamps BEAD: fibre bias dropped, DEI axed & red tape slashed