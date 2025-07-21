Trump to unveil AI policy to ease rules and boost data centre energy: report
Jasdip Sensi
July 21, 2025 10:02 AM
President Donald Trump is expected to reveal new AI policy guidelines that call for fewer regulations and more energy options for data centres.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the administration is reportedly set to launch its ‘AI Action Plan’ in the next few days, following a directive from earlier this year to create a full strategy to boost AI development in the US.

Meanwhile, the report claimed Trump also wants Congress to consider a national law that would block individual states from creating their own AI rules.

The plan also supports global AI partnerships and leadership in setting international rules. According to sources close to the matter, President Trump is also expected to sign several executive orders to put parts of the plan into action, focusing mostly on messaging and actions the executive branch can take, rather than offering a big-picture view of AI’s long-term effects.

The move comes as, earlier this month, the Senate removed a part of Trump’s tax bill that would have blocked states from regulating AI.

However, the plan, which is expected to launch on 23 July, will be promoted nationwide by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, sources said.

The proposal, based on months of talks with technology companies, ties in with the White House’s goal of cutting unnecessary rules, encouraging innovation and supporting third-party groups to evaluate AI risks.

Additionally, it also focuses on infrastructure improvements like faster permitting and simplifying environmental rules in the National Environmental Policy Act, according to sources. However, it won’t include guidance on boosting power grids.

Jasdip Sensi
