Top 5 highlights from ITW Africa 2025

ITW Africa 2025 was a great success this year. Here are some of the key highlights from the event:

5. AI is inevitable

ITW Africa this year comes at a pivotal moment for the African continent. Not only are businesses grappling with the demands of the AI race and other digital services, but they are also looking at how they can innovate at scale.

This, said Silvia Peneva, managing director at ITW and the Global Leaders Forum (GLF), is how businesses can make progress together.

“Africa already has the fundamentals to succeed in this race,” she said ahead of the keynote address on Tuesday. We’re meeting at a pivotal moment for the continent’s digital future – the question is, how do we go faster together?”

4. Forming a regulatory landscape

One of the key themes to come from the event this week was that public-private partnerships could be critical to unlocking digital progress across Africa.

During the keynote chat show, Andile Ngcaba, chairman & founder at Convergence Partners, said: “We need to make sure that real-time data is available for AI companies when they need it.”

He added: “We need to speak with governments from a sovereign data point of view.”

During another panel discussion Are Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking a digital future? the panellist said it’s important to define the roles of each party in the regulatory landscape.

“What we need is regulatory authority, but supportive rather than restrictive. We need to make market entry more accessible,” the panellists agreed. “Partnerships before have been centred around people who can meet the application requirements, but this approach only reaches about 8-10% of the community in Kenya. There’s nothing for the 90% below except unlicensed operations because nobody is doing the work to serve this market properly. The market can be served – it requires innovation, understanding the community and being fully engaged.”

3. East Africa as a digital hub

Kenya alone is already succeeding as an East African digital hub, with rising mobile adoption, subsea cable connections and a potential for renewable energy that could help to power future-leading technologies. Yet, there is still much progress to be made from the starting point: ensuring the development of robust digital infrastructure.

“The government of Kenya has over the years has worked and continues to work with the private sector,” James Turuthi, chairman at Frontier Optical Networks, said during his keynote address.

“Kenya is one of the most developed digital ecosystems, home to several major information centres and one of the fastest-growing internet exchanges. This includes industry infrastructure that serves more than just Kenya – it serves the entire region.

2. Power and energy challenges

There is plenty of potential with power and energy across Africa, but those speaking at the event said it was still unreliable.

At Public-Private Partnerships: Key to Unlocking Africa’s Digital Future, Zain Shamim, Director, Private Equity at DFC, said: “On the continent, many countries simply don’t have baseload capacity.”

At the Is Africa ready to hyperscale? panel, Judy Nguru, senior data center strategic negotiator, business development at Google, said: “Energy becomes very critical … We need to scale up the energy side and that we can achieve the amount of power to cool GPUs/CPUs.””

1. The importance of partnership and collaboration

Solving delays and latency via partnerships and collaboration across the continent is something that businesses are eager to keep prioritising across Africa.

Speaking at the Harmonising Africa’s digital infrastructure framework, the panellists identified that a key challenge is that central Africa has fragmented digital services and the issue of a connectivity border.

The panellists advocated for a need to harmonise frameworks and leverage public/private partnerships and promote regional integration. This will not only help to support connectivity improvements across Africa but also modernise networks.

RELATED STORIES

ITW Africa 2025: Scaling data centres and preparing for hyperscale

The future of satellite growth in Africa: Driven by collaboration or competition?

Leading Africa’s data wave