Top 20 Telco Leaders in Africa Powerlist 2025 – nominations now open!

Capacity Media has officially opened nominations for the Top 20 Telco Leaders in Africa Powerlist 2025. The list will spotlight the individuals who are shaping the continent’s telecoms and connectivity landscape, from established executives to rising stars across the value chain.

Set to be unveiled at ITW Africa 2025 this September, the Powerlist will honour those driving innovation, championing infrastructure development, and advancing access to digital services across Africa.

As the telecommunications industry faces seismic shift, from regulatory changes and infrastructure demands to the surge in mobile data and 5G, this initiative aims to celebrate the people at the forefront of progress.

"Connectivity is the backbone of economic growth and social development across the continent," said Silvia Peneva, managing director of ITW.

"The Powerlist will not only celebrate outstanding leadership and innovation but also spotlight the diversity of talent transforming Africa’s telco sector at every level."

The award is open to leaders across the telecom ecosystem, including mobile operators, infrastructure providers, policymakers, data centre executives, engineers, and technology innovators.

Nominees will be judged on their achievements, leadership, and contribution to digital connectivity in Africa.

Winners will be announced at ITW Africa 2025.

Submission rules

Entries will be chosen by the Capacity Editorial team based on the quality of each submission, not the number of nominations. Therefore, only one entry per person should be submitted. Avoid copying and pasting entries. The team reviews all submissions and can identify duplicate forms, which could negatively impact your nominee's chances.

Be concise and avoid repetition. Only include information that adds value to your submission.

Support your claims with solid, real-life examples that showcase the nominee's achievements.

Ensure your submission is written in clear, concise English using full sentences.

Submissions received after the deadline or sent via email will not be accepted.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 25th July 2025, 5 pm BST.

Please note: Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!