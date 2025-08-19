Top 20 Digital Infrastructure Leaders in Africa announced

The top 20 digital infrastructure leaders in Africa powerlist honours those driving innovation, championing infrastructure development, and advancing access to digital services across Africa.

"Connectivity is the backbone of economic growth and social development across the continent," said Silvia Peneva, managing director of ITW.

"The Powerlist not only celebrates the outstanding leadership and innovation but also spotlight the diversity of talent transforming Africa’s telco sector at every level."

Chosen through a rigorous editorial process this exclusive list celebrates those whose contributions are driving change and creating lasting impact across Africa.

Join us as we spotlight the personalities redefining the digital backbone of tomorrow's world and that will steer the industry into a new era of growth, resilience, and opportunity.

Adil El Youssefi

Youssefi drives expansion of Africa’s data infrastructure, enabling digital transformation across the continent. His leadership fosters innovation, connectivity, and sustainable growth, making him a key architect in Africa’s evolving digital economy.

Alpheus Mangale

Mangale leads one of Africa’s key submarine cable operators, expanding high-speed connectivity and driving digital inclusion across the continent. His strategic vision accelerates broadband access, empowering businesses and communities in the digital age.

Angelo Gama

Gama pioneers international connectivity solutions through submarine cables and data centres, positioning Angola as a key digital hub in Africa. His leadership enhances cross-continental telecommunications infrastructure critical to Africa’s economic growth.

Ayotunde Coker

Coker champions reliable, scalable data infrastructure, supporting Africa’s burgeoning digital ecosystem. His strategic direction underpins cloud adoption and enterprise growth, advancing Africa’s technology landscape.

Charles Kuppusamy

Kuppusamy spearheads network solutions that connect businesses across Africa, enhancing IT infrastructure and telecommunications. His operational expertise strengthens digital frameworks essential for the continent’s technological advancement.

Chris Wood

Wood leads one of Africa’s largest wholesale carriers, delivering resilient connectivity across the continent. His focus on infrastructure investment accelerates digital transformation and regional integration.

Hardy Penhiwa

Penhiwa drives innovation in fintech and digital services, expanding access to technology across Africa. Under his leadership, Cassava enhances digital financial inclusion and enterprise solutions.

Ike Nnamani

Nnamani leads data centre development critical to Nigeria’s digital economy. His vision supports cloud computing, enterprise growth, and resilient infrastructure in Africa’s largest market.

Irene Charnley

Charnley champions affordable, high-speed internet access across Africa, fostering digital inclusion. Her leadership advances telecom innovation and empowers underserved communities.

Judith Gardiner

Gardiner drives expansion of digital infrastructure across Africa, enabling global businesses to access new markets. Her expertise fuels innovation and connectivity growth.

Judy Nguru

Nguru negotiates critical partnerships enhancing Google’s data infrastructure in Africa, supporting scalable cloud and AI services across emerging markets.

Mohamed Nasr

Nasr leads Egypt’s largest telecom operator, expanding digital infrastructure and broadband services, catalysing Egypt’s digital economy.

Mugo Kibati

Kibati drives telecommunications innovation, expanding connectivity and digital services throughout Kenya, fostering inclusive growth and technological advancement.

Patricia Obo-Nai

Obo-Nai champions telecom expansion and innovation, enhancing Ghana’s digital landscape and fostering affordable connectivity across urban and rural areas.

Dr. Peter Ndegwa

Dr. Ndegwa leads one of Kenya’s largest telecom, driving mobile money, connectivity, and digital services that transform lives and businesses across Africa.

Robert Aouad

Aouad spearheads advanced telecom infrastructure development, connecting African markets and accelerating digital transformation through innovative connectivity solutions.

Sunil Taldar

Taldar drives expansion of one of Africa’s largest telecom operators, enhancing mobile connectivity and digital services across multiple countries.

Yasser Shaker

Shaker leads strategic growth and digital innovation across diverse markets, empowering connectivity and economic development.

Yolanda Cuba

Cuba champions digital transformation and customer-centric telecom services, driving growth across key African markets.

Yonas Maru

Maru leads pioneering ICT solutions and infrastructure development, accelerating Africa’s digital economy and enterprise technology adoption.