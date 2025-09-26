TM Global opens fifth cable landing station in Selangor

The 7,000 square-foot site is an open facility where many service providers can connect and exchange data smoothly.

It can handle up to three submarine cable systems, including the Sea-Me-We 6 and features a dedicated Network Operations Centre (NOC) offering 4/7 real-time monitoring to ensure reliable operations and service.

Additionally, to stay sustainable, it uses low-power cooling and solar streetlights.

TM Global executive vice president, Khairul Liza Ibrahim, said: “The completion of the Morib CLS represents a pivotal step in enhancing Malaysia’s global connectivity.

“Strategically located along the Straits of Malacca, one of the world’s most important subsea cable routes, the open CLS serves as an ideal landing point-offering direct international access, improved route diversity, and reduced latency. Its proximity to Klang Valley’s data centre clusters further supports seamless network integration, optimising end-to-end data transmission efficiency.”

Ibrahim added: “Beyond this milestone, TM Global is enhancing its digital transformation footprint, with data centres and Edge Facilities scaled up to 40MW. Construction is also underway for a new AI-ready data centre in collaboration with Singtel’s Nxera, with a planned capacity of up to 200 MW.”

