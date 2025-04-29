Three launches UK’s first large-scale eSIM trial

Traditionally, businesses have relied on coverage maps, third-party assessment and reports, which don’t always reflect real-time performance.

Unlike in the US, where eSIM trials are common, this UK-first trial lets businesses try Three’s network for 30 days alongside their current provider.

According to the telecoms giant, the move offers a seamless and entirely digital experience, in collaboration with eSIM Go.

Three Business director, Snehal Bhudia, said: “Choosing the right mobile network can feel overwhelming with conflicting information and the risk of getting it wrong.

“That’s why we’re offering businesses a free trial of our market-leading 5G network- alongside their current provider. It’s a simple, hands-on way to experience the difference for themselves, helping them make a confident, informed decision that drives real productivity gain for their business.”

CCS Insight research director, Ian Fogg, added: “High levels of employee frustration with their current connectivity indicates the scale of the opportunity for alternative 5G solutions.

“The ability to easily test a different network using eSIM removes most of the risk of switching mobile operators. This is especially important for businesses because of the damage that unreliable connectivity can do to productivity.”

