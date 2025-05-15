Sourcing the talent to deliver the telco of the future
Telecom companies are undergoing a major transformation, redefining their role and embracing cultural changes.
By hiring talent from outside the industry, they’re gaining fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to improve services and customer experiences.
This panel will explore how leaders are reshaping their business structures, cultures and talent strategies.
