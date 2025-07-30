The future of data centres will harness quantum computing, JLL says

A roadmap for quantum computing over the next 10 years could see the technology move from primarily being housed in research facilities, to pilot deployments in data centres.

According to JLL’s new report, this could eventually lead to broad commercial installations of the technology in hybrid data centres. As a result, real estate opportunities within the data centre industry could skyrocket.

“We are currently in a period where real estate groups can develop a quantum first-mover advantage,” JLL explains in connection to The Future of Quantum Real Estate report.

“A technology breakthrough that delivers widespread quantum utility will have significant real estate impacts similar to the arrival of ChatGPT and AI on the data centre sector.”

Quantum computing is a newer type of computing that leverages quantum mechanics to solve complex problems that classical computers cannot understand. These computers can perform calculations much faster and potentially solve problems that don’t even exist yet.

This form of computing has the potential to aid multiple key industries, including drug discovery, supply chain and logistics, energy grid optimisation and climate prediction, according to JLL.

When it comes to data centres, JLL suggests that quantum will complement the industry, creating a new need for quantum-enabled facilities.

“Quantum computers (powered by QPUs) will profoundly impact the needs of data centres, but they are not poised to render classical data centres obsolete,” the report reads. “Instead, they will create a need for hybrid quantum-classical facilities.”

With commercially viable quantum computers potentially being reality by 2030, JLL says that quantum investments could reach US$10 billion annually by 2027 and $20 billion by 2030.

“It is plausible to see a scenario where quantum usage accelerates to the point where QPUs become a common component in many data centres,” the report reads. “In this case, likely 10 years or more in the future, we may see a larger percentage of quantum deployments directed towards data centre markets where supportive infrastructure is abundant.”

As quantum commercial adoption accelerates, JLL anticipates that hybrid data centres will become more common. As the industry matures, there will be conversations within the data centre industry particularly within the development landscape, with JLL suggesting that it may shift to deploying quantum within data centre facilities.

These facilities will require new types of equipment and build specifications and JLL indicates that there is a window for developers and operators to “establish a first-mover advantage”.

The report adds: “There is now increased optimism about the technology’s near-term potential, with several companies achieving significant advances in the last year.

“As a result, quantum advantage could be achieved in years rather than decades.”

