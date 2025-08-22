OSL-Hamar: The economic opportunity of Green Mountain’s TikTok data centre
Amber Jackson
August 22, 2025 12:14 PM
Green Mountain OSL-Hamar site

Construction of the Green Mountain data centre in Hamar is generated significant economic impact, according to a new report, as it hopes to benefit Norway’s digital economy

Construction of the OSL-Hamar data centre by Green Mountain resulted in NOK 6.1 billion in value added, according to a report by Menon Economics.

Green Mountain built three data centre buildings in Hamar in Norway and, in addition to great value, it supported 4,700 full-time equivalents (FTE). These results are in line with the estimated economic impact before the project began and highlights how strongly local suppliers were involved in the construction.

Now that the facilities are operational, 220 people have permanent jobs at the data centre.

“The figures in this report show the significance the data centre has already had for both the local region and Norway,” said Are Koppang, regional director at Green Mountain. “We are proud to contribute with jobs, competence, and investment – and look forward to further developing this in close collaboration with the local community.”

Insight into the data centre’s construction provides a fresh perspective into how the company is responding to such a fast-paced industry. First announced in March 2023, the OSL-Hamar data centre has had three of the five planned buildings in full operation for some time.

Built and operated by Green Mountain, the data centre houses its sole tenant TikTok, which uses the site to store and process data for its 175 million European users as part of Project Clover. The report notes that TikTok has invested an additional NOK 30 billion in servers, equipment and services for the project.

Green Mountain has invested approximately NOK 9.7 billion in the three buildings, which together provide a total capacity of 90 megawatts (MW). The company then commissioned Menon Economics to analyse the economic impact of the construction phase and compare actual results with original estimates.

“In preparing this report, we had access to detailed data on Green Mountain’s investments. This enabled us to compare actual outcomes with our 2023 estimates and provide a thorough analysis of the economic impact during the construction phase,” said,” says Jonas Erraia, Partner at Menon Economics.

“It has been a valuable process to document how a project of this scale translates into concrete value added and employment, both locally and nationally.”

The report was pre-launched during a conference with participation from the mayors of Hamar and Løten, representatives from TikTok and the local business association.

Mayor of Hamar, Vigdis Stensby, added: “This is the largest industrial investment in Innlandet county ever and represents a key step in the region’s efforts to enable green industry development.

“Our specific goal was to facilitate 350 new jobs, and we see that Green Mountain’s initiative is well on its way to delivering on that. Many local suppliers are contributing with goods and services, and the project is also attracting new residents to the region.”

