Telstra trials satellite texting with Starlink

The move is expected to launch in the next few months, after conducting comprehensive tests of the messaging functionality.

In a blog post on the company’s website, Telstra’s executive for technology engagement advancement Channa Seneviratne, revealed the telecoms giant had begun a live trial with its regional team.

As a result, the team is evaluating satellite-to-mobile messaging in locations beyond the reach of its mobile network throughout Australia.

The satellite-to-mobile messaging capability is primarily intended for individuals living or traveling in regional and remote parts of Australia, where Telstra's mobile coverage does not extend.

According to Seneviratne, the testing focuses on evaluating how quickly SMS messages can be transmitted and received and the ease of connecting to a satellite.

“Satellite to mobile messaging is most relevant to people in regional and remote areas of the country that are outside Telstra’s mobile coverage footprint,” Seneviratne said.

“It is, however, not designed to be an emergency service as you cannot text Australian emergency responders directly and calls are not yet available using our satellite to mobile messaging service.

It is always recommended that anyone planning on visiting remote regions should plan ahead and take extra precautions in the case of an emergency.”

