Telia recycles 70 tons of network gear in green modernisation push

The telco giant said it sent some 70 tons of network equipment, including old cabinets, circuit boards, antennas, and radios, to TXO, a provider of recycled and second-life telecom equipment.

Of that equipment, Telia said it has reused 622 parts in its own network, while 1,723 parts were sold and more than 8,000 parts recycled, with hardware previously used in its network now used in some 35 countries.

Camilla Watz Johannessen, head of sustainability at Telia Norway, said: “In connection with the modernisation of our mobile network, large amounts of equipment were generated that we wanted to process in the most sustainable way possible.

“We have a goal of zero waste by 2030. Therefore, reuse and recycling must be high on the agenda in everything we do, and that of course also includes the 5G modernisation.”

TXO extends the lifespan of telecom equipment, scanning incoming hardware to determine whether it can be resold or reused, or whether parts should be recycled.

Kelsie Raynes, key account director at TXO, said: “[Telia] contribution goes beyond selling used equipment into the circular economy; they also reuse their own equipment and buy refurbished products from TXO. This approach enables Telia to maintain their network in an environmentally friendly way by extending its lifespan while minimising waste.”

