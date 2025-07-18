Telia reports rise in profits in H1 results

Telia CEO Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, said: “Our dedication to strategic priorities: simplify, innovate and grow, is fully reflected in our results for the first half of 2025.”

In the second quarter of 2025, the telecoms giant reported a 2% increase in revenues to €121.9 million, while net profit jumped €21.3% to 22.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9% in the period, whilst capital investments grew by 24.6%.

Meanwhile, the company paid €64.1 million in dividends for last year, the highest in its history.

The company revealed for the first six months of 2025, revenues were up by 1.3% to €241.7 million, whilst Adjusted EBITDA grew by 9.4%, net profit rose 22.9% and free cash flow increased by 10.7%, respectively.

However, capital investments fell by 18.8% to €23.7 million.

