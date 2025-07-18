Telia reports rise in profits in H1 results
Telia has reported solid growth in its first half of the year, showcasing increases in revenue, profit and free cash flow.
Telia CEO Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, said: “Our dedication to strategic priorities: simplify, innovate and grow, is fully reflected in our results for the first half of 2025.”
In the second quarter of 2025, the telecoms giant reported a 2% increase in revenues to €121.9 million, while net profit jumped €21.3% to 22.1 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9% in the period, whilst capital investments grew by 24.6%.
Meanwhile, the company paid €64.1 million in dividends for last year, the highest in its history.
The company revealed for the first six months of 2025, revenues were up by 1.3% to €241.7 million, whilst Adjusted EBITDA grew by 9.4%, net profit rose 22.9% and free cash flow increased by 10.7%, respectively.
However, capital investments fell by 18.8% to €23.7 million.
RELATED STORIES
Talks advance on Telia’s $530 million Turkcell stake
Telia challenging for top position: Brendan Ives, CEO, Telia Carrier