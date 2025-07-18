Telia reports rise in profits in H1 results
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Telia reports rise in profits in H1 results

Jasdip Sensi
July 18, 2025 10:00 AM
Telia office.jpg

Telia has reported solid growth in its first half of the year, showcasing increases in revenue, profit and free cash flow.

Telia CEO Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, said: “Our dedication to strategic priorities: simplify, innovate and grow, is fully reflected in our results for the first half of 2025.”

In the second quarter of 2025, the telecoms giant reported a 2% increase in revenues to €121.9 million, while net profit jumped €21.3% to 22.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.9% in the period, whilst capital investments grew by 24.6%.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Meanwhile, the company paid €64.1 million in dividends for last year, the highest in its history.

The company revealed for the first six months of 2025, revenues were up by 1.3% to €241.7 million, whilst Adjusted EBITDA grew by 9.4%, net profit rose 22.9% and free cash flow increased by 10.7%, respectively.

However, capital investments fell by 18.8% to €23.7 million.

RELATED STORIES

Talks advance on Telia’s $530 million Turkcell stake

Telia challenging for top position: Brendan Ives, CEO, Telia Carrier

Topics

WirelessServicesIOTInvestment & FinanceInfrastructure and Networks
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe