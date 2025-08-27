Telesat appoints Donald Tremblay as CFO

Tremblay has over 35 years of experience in the industry and will succeed Andrew Browne, who announced his departure earlier this year after serving in the position since 2019.

Tremblay joins from Champion Iron, where he held the position of CFO for three years. Prior to this he was CFO at Iron Ore Company of Canada and TransAlta.

Telesat president and CEO, Dan Goldberg, said: “Donald’s extensive leadership experience, broad financial expertise, and deep understanding of capital markets make him a valuable addition to Telesat’s executive team.

“We look forward to welcoming him onboard as we execute on our compelling growth plans with a focus on delivering the highest quality services to our customers and creating significant value for all of our stakeholders.”

Tremblay added: “I’m excited to join Telesat at such a pivotal time. “Telesat has a long history of innovation and a highly promising plan to grow its business. I’m eager to join the world-class team of professionals at Telesat and contribute to the company’s next phase of growth and value creation.”

Goldberg continued: “Andrew is retiring after a long and distinguished career as a senior finance professional, including serving as CFO at a number of the leading satellite operators in our industry. We’re deeply grateful to Andrew for his leadership, dedication, professionalism and collegiality throughout his tenure at Telesat

“He played a critical role in securing the funding required for Telesat Lightspeed and in laying the foundation as Telesat transitioned to a public company. We thank him for his dedication and vital contributions to the company and extend our very best wishes as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement.”

