Telekom Deutschland selects Compax to support ‘Telco-as-a-Service’ rollout

The platform is designed to support Telekom Deutschland’s strategic move into the Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) space, aimed at enabling new market entrants to offer mobile services using the company’s infrastructure.

The scope of the project includes a broad range of BSS/OSS capabilities, from online charging systems and mobile core integration to support for both wholesale and retail operations.

As part of the agreement, Compax will also provide fully managed services, covering both platform management and business operations for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and partner brands.

The decision aligns with Telekom Deutschland’s plans to expand its digital service offerings and open up its mobile network to third parties through a structured TaaS model.

The move is intended to create a more scalable environment for partnerships with MVNOs, allowing external brands to launch connectivity services without owning physical network infrastructure.

Leopold Kojeder, CEO of Compax, said: “Compax has been working for Deutsche Telekom in various projects for more than 15 years. We are proud of what we have achieved in the process and this new project marks another milestone in our long-term relationship with DT, a true honor and pleasure.

“The TaaS platform has the potential to transform the market, and we are absolutely dedicated to playing our part.”

