Telefónica deploys Nokia to boost 4G & 5G for enterprises
Telefónica has chosen Nokia’s Packet Core solution to boost the scale, capacity, performance, and reliability of its 4G and 5G network for enterprise clients.
Alongside, streamlining its network architecture, the solutions will help the operator introduce low-latency services such as drone control, robotics, industrial applications and smart metering for real-time utility monitoring and billing, along with other enterprise use cases.
Telefónica also revealed plans to deploy Nokia Cloud Mobile Gateway and Nokia Mediation on its telco cloud, tapping multi-vendor and multi-cloud capabilities for greater flexibility and operational efficiency.
As a result, the telecoms giant will be able to optimise traffic management and routing for enterprise users.
Nokia cloud and network services market leader for Europe, Erez Sverdlov, said: “We are pleased to support Telefónica in strengthening the enterprise customer experience in Spain.
“Beyond better data capacity, latency, and reliability, our packet core will also provide a local breakout of user traffic with our latest generation appliances, providing reduced latency and improved security.”
