Telefónica hires JPMorgan for Mexican business sale
Telefónica has enlisted investment bank JPMorgan to assist in the sale of its Mexican business.
According to anonymous sources, the telecoms giant aims to complete the sale before its annual shareholders meeting, which typically takes place in April or May, a report from Cinco Dias revealed.
In addition to its Mexican business, Telefonica reportedly listed its Argentine operations for sale and confirmed plans to sell a majority stake in its Colombian unit to Millicom.
This move follows a sudden leadership change at Telefonica last month, when Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete was replaced as CEO after 9 years.
As a result, the company has announced the appointment of Marc Murtra, the chairman of defence company Indra, as its new CEO.
Replacing Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, the move after the telecoms giant decided to terminate Alvarez-Pallete’s contract and offer Murtra the role, which he accepted.
