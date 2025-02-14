Telefónica hires JPMorgan for Mexican business sale
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Telefónica hires JPMorgan for Mexican business sale

Jasdip Sensi
February 14, 2025 09:56 AM
Telefonica- CM.png

Telefónica has enlisted investment bank JPMorgan to assist in the sale of its Mexican business.

According to anonymous sources, the telecoms giant aims to complete the sale before its annual shareholders meeting, which typically takes place in April or May, a report from Cinco Dias revealed.

In addition to its Mexican business, Telefonica reportedly listed its Argentine operations for sale and confirmed plans to sell a majority stake in its Colombian unit to Millicom.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

This move follows a sudden leadership change at Telefonica last month, when Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete was replaced as CEO after 9 years.

As a result, the company has announced the appointment of Marc Murtra, the chairman of defence company Indra, as its new CEO.

Replacing Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, the move after the telecoms giant decided to terminate Alvarez-Pallete’s contract and offer Murtra the role, which he accepted.

RELATED STORIES

Telefónica’s Mexican operation sells towers

Telefónica reshuffles management

Topics

Investment & FinanceSoftware and AutomationNews
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe