Telefónica hires Citi to sell Chilean business as Latin America exit continues: report
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Telefónica hires Citi to sell Chilean business as Latin America exit continues: report

Ben Wodecki
May 12, 2025 10:04 AM
Headquarters of the telecommunications company Telefónica in Madrid, Spain

Telefónica is pressing on with its Latin American divestments, with its Chilean business next in line to be sold.

Reuters reports, citing El Confidencial, that banking giant Citi has been brought in to advise on a potential deal, with the telco expected to take a loss on the sale.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Telefónica first entered Chile back in 1990, after it picked up a majority stake in Compañía de Teléfonos de Chile (CTC).

By the turn of the century, its mobile operations in Chile were consolidated under the Movistar brand, and it would later offer fixed-line and internet services.

Telefónica’s success in Chile would later wane following increased competition from rivals like Entel and América Móvil (Claro).

The likes of América Móvil and Liberty Latin America are believed to be interested in acquiring Telefónica’s Chilean business.

Reports of Telefónica’s exit in Chile come as the telco exits several Spanish-speaking Latin American markets amid a shift in focus on core markets like Germany, Spain and the UK.

Telefónica sold its controlling stake in Coltel to Millicom in March, and struck a deal to sell its Peruvian business in April to Integra Tec.

Attempts to sell its Argentinian arm have hit a stumbling block, however, after the Milei government blocked the sale over concerns of a potential market monopoly for the Clarin Group-owned Telecom Argentina.

Capacity CALA 2025 600x74.jpg

RELATED STORIES

Telefónica offloads Peruvian unit for $1.02m

Milei government halts $1.2bn Telefónica sale over monopoly concerns

Telefónica continues Latin American exit with $400m Coltel sale to Millicom

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceLatin America
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe