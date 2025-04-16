Telecom trade group calls for FCC to slash 'burdensome' rules hampering rural providers

WISPA’s recommendations come as Chairman Brendan Carr looks to kickstart the FCC’s ‘ Delete, Delete, Delete ’ initiative, a sweeping deregulation effort slashing rules that could hinder infrastructure investment, network deployment, and market competition.

The trade group has called on the FCC to scrap measures such as the requirement for full broadband label webpages and annual disability access certifications, arguing that such mandates “disproportionately burden” smaller providers without offering meaningful consumer benefits.

Among its top priorities, WISPA is pushing the FCC to permanently waive the requirement for licensed professional engineers to certify broadband coverage data, a move the group says will help smaller providers avoid costly delays in filing and free up engineering resources.

WISPA also took aim at the FCC’s recent Declaratory Ruling interpreting the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA), which it claims imposes “vague” and “unfunded” cybersecurity obligations on broadband providers.

“The Commission should either rescind the Declaratory Ruling or move immediately to grant the petition for reconsideration,” the group’s recommendation document reads.

WISPA further argued that the ruling “ignores the textual limitation in Section 105—that a provider must effectuate lawful interception ‘within its switching premises,’” warning that the expanded scope could place undue pressure on smaller operators ill-equipped to manage complex cybersecurity demands.

The group also called for streamlined spectrum leasing rules, proposing a single, simplified process to replace the FCC’s current two-track system, arguing the current method creates confusion and delays for smaller providers trying to access unused spectrum.

“While WISPA appreciates the Commission’s intent to provide greater flexibility, the additional effort and expense associated with the current processes for de facto spectrum transfer leases demonstrate that they are no longer warranted,” the group wrote. “While large companies may be better suited to absorb the costs, the regulations serve as a barrier to entry for some of WISPA’s members.”

The recommendations come as Carr leads a sweeping push to roll back what he views as legacy regulations that stifle innovation and market entry.

Stakeholders are encouraged to comment on the plan, though the FCC has already confirmed cuts to its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, with Carr s lashing the agency’s initiatives while also launching investigations into companies “promoting invidious forms of DEI”.

As Carr works to draft the Delete initiative, staff from Elon Musk’s DOGE group have reportedly set up shop at the FCC to assist in cutting costs across the agency.

