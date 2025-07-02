Telecom Egypt completes SEA-ME-WE 6 cable landings

The cable landed at Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea and Ras Ghareb on the Red Sea, using two separate overland routes across Egypt, the company revealed.

Once operational, the 21,700 km-long cable will connect 17 landing-points across three continents and will boost internet connectivity between Asia, Africa and Europe.

Additionally, the project involves 16 partners, including Telecom Egypt and major companies like Microsoft, Orange, Singtel, Mobily, Bharti Airtel, and others from countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

SEA-ME-WE 6 is the sixth version of the Southeast Asia- Middle East- Western Europe cable network, which connects Singapore (Tuas) to France (Marseille), crossing Egypt's territory terrestrially.

Telecom Egypt managing director and CEO, Mohamed Nasr, said: "We are thrilled to announce the successful landings of the SEA-ME-WE-6 cable system in Port Said and Ras Ghareb, marking another significant milestone in our journey to expand Telecom Egypt's global reach and strengthen our subsea infrastructure.

“These two landings enable the connection between the Red Sea and Mediterranean segments of the cable via two diversified unique trans-Egypt terrestrial crossing routes.”

He added: “Over the years, the Eurasia route between Southeast Asia and Europe has proven its importance and effectiveness in carrying critical telecommunication traffic. Thus, we keep developing new routes to connect Singapore and Egypt, adding layers of diversity, enhanced marine paths and much-needed capacity.

“These strategic landings underscore our commitment to enabling countries across the region and beyond to realise their digital ambitions by investing in building a robust, resilient, and future-ready network to serve the global subsea community."

SubCom president and CEO, David Coughlan, continued: "Our congratulations to Telecom Egypt and its consortium partners on the landings of SEA-ME-WE-6 in Port Said and Ras Ghareb, which are another major step towards the complete deployment of this expansive subsea cable system.

“From engineering to route design, and manufacturing to installation, SubCom has played a vital role in making SEA-ME-WE-6 a reality for its operators and their customers. Our team looks forward to the next set of milestones associated with this impressive project."

