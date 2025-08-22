Telecom Egypt, NaiTel launch new subsea cable linking Egypt & Jordan

As a result, the new cable creates the first direct subsea link between Egypt and Jordan in over 25 years.

Starting from Telecom Egypt’s new landing point in Taba, the 15-kilometre cable crosses the Gulf of Aqaba and lands at ADH’s Tier III carrier-neutral facility in Aqaba.

Equipped with 48 fibre pairs, the cable can carry over 1 Petabit of traffic, supporting the surging demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence and other data-intensive applications.

Meanwhile, its short route also reduces costs while improving network performance, the telecoms giant revealed.

The project marks the first subsea cable to land at Telecom Egypt’s new Taba station, part of the company’s expanding international infrastructure in the Sinai Peninsula.

Telecom Egypt managing director and CEO, Mohamed Nasr, said: “The strategic proximity between Taba and Aqaba creates a vital opportunity to establish a robust corridor for data connectivity across the Middle East and Europe.

“Through our collaboration with NaiTel, leveraging their carrier-neutral ecosystem in Aqaba via the Aqaba Digital Hub, the Coral Bridge subsea cable system will aggregate substantial regional traffic and channel it through Egypt’s diverse terrestrial routes to the Mediterranean Sea.

He added: “This critical infrastructure is key to meeting the region’s growing data demands, supporting data centre expansion, and enhancing the resilience of subsea cable networks in the region."

Aqaba Digital Hub (ADH) founder and CEO, Eyad Abu Khorma, continued: “Coral Bridge is more than just a cable- it’s a strategic asset for the entire region. It lands at ADH’s carrier-neutral facility in Jordan, enhances regional market access, featuring one of MENA’s largest data centres.

“By enabling a direct digital bridge between Aqaba-Jordan and Sinai Peninsula-Egypt, we are strengthening regional resilience and opening new opportunities for high-performance infrastructure and sovereign connectivity.”

