Telecom Egypt approves $260m data hub deal with Helios

As a result, Helios will take a 75% to 80% share in the subsidiary, with Telecom Egypt retaining a 20% to 25% stake.

The new company will focus on developing data centres in Egypt after the RDH assets are restructured.

The offer values 100% of RDH at $230 million, on a debt-free, cash-free basis, and could rise to $260 million if certain pre-agreed KPIs are met, the company revealed.

However, completion of the deal will depend on finalising definitive agreements, completing the restructuring, securing necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and meeting requirements including Article 43 (bis) of the Listing and Delisting Rules of the Egyptian Exchange.

