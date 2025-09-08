Telecom Egypt approves $260m data hub deal with Helios
Jasdip Sensi
September 08, 2025 09:14 AM
Telecom Egypt’s board of directors has given preliminary approval to a binding offer from Helios Investments to acquire a majority stake in a new subsidiary that will own the Regional Data Hub (RDH).

As a result, Helios will take a 75% to 80% share in the subsidiary, with Telecom Egypt retaining a 20% to 25% stake.

The new company will focus on developing data centres in Egypt after the RDH assets are restructured.

The offer values 100% of RDH at $230 million, on a debt-free, cash-free basis, and could rise to $260 million if certain pre-agreed KPIs are met, the company revealed.

However, completion of the deal will depend on finalising definitive agreements, completing the restructuring, securing necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and meeting requirements including Article 43 (bis) of the Listing and Delisting Rules of the Egyptian Exchange.

Jasdip Sensi
