Telecom Egypt appoints first female chair

Succeeding Dr. Magued Osman, who stepped down after a nine-year tenure, having served as chair since 2016, Helal becomes the first woman to lead Telecom Egypt’s board.

Helal brings over 30 years of experience in the banking sector, previously serving as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) for monetary stability policies.

Alongside her new position at Telecom Egypt, she also holds board roles at numerous financial and development institutions, including the National Bank of Egypt and Egypt’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Helal said: “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Telecom Egypt’s board of directors for entrusting me with this role. It is a profound honour to serve as the first woman to chair the board, and I embrace this responsibility with a deep commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, strategic oversight, and sustainable growth.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Magued Osman for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and invaluable contributions over the past nine years. His legacy has provided a strong foundation for Telecom Egypt, upon which we will continue to build to ensure a prosperous and innovative future for the company.”

Meanwhile, the board also reappointed Mohamed Nasr as managing director and CEO for a second term, with both leadership changes taking effect immediately.

He added: “I am grateful to the Board for their continued trust and reappointment. Over the past few years, Telecom Egypt has made significant strides, and I remain committed to furthering our progress by delivering sustainable growth, driving innovation, and ensuring the highest standards of service for our customers.

“I look forward to working closely with the board under the visionary leadership of Lobna Helal as the new chair. Together, we will strive to achieve new milestones, solidify Telecom Egypt’s position as a regional data hub, and lead the way in advancing digital transformation across Egypt and the region.”

