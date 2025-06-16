Palestinian Telecom Authority calls for urgent protection of workers amid Gaza communications crisis

The Palestinian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has reported fresh disruptions to fixed-line and internet services across central and southern Gaza, attributing the outages to by intensified Israeli military operations in the region.

The TRA explained in an official statement released today that infrastructure across central and southern Gaza has suffered extensive damage due to sustained bombardments by Israeli forces.

This has resulted in significant interruptions to connectivity, affecting thousands of residents and critical service providers.

The authority confirmed that it is actively working alongside local telecom companies to closely monitor the situation and restore services as quickly as conditions allow.

However, they stressed that repair efforts remain severely hampered by security concerns, including restrictions on the movement of technical crews tasked with fixing damaged networks.

“Ensuring the safety and unhindered access of our technical teams to fault sites is essential to restoring communication lines,” the TRA commented. It called on all parties involved to provide the necessary protections for telecom workers, highlighting the critical role of communication services during the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict in Ocober 2023, Gaza’s telecommunications network has faced repeated interruptions. The latest outage follows a similar disruption reported just last week.

Humanitarian groups and international observers have repeatedly urged all conflict parties to protect civilian infrastructure, including telecommunications networks. Damage to such systems exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and delays relief efforts in a territory where resources are already scarce.

Restoration of communications infrastructure in Gaza faces numerous obstacles. Repair crews risk their lives to access damaged sites amid ongoing hostilities, and movement restrictions further delay their work. Additionally, the blockade on Gaza limits the import of crucial materials and fuel required to maintain network operations.

The TRA has called on all relevant authorities to facilitate safe and rapid access for telecom technicians to repair damaged infrastructure. “Without timely access, restoring vital communication lines remains nearly impossible,” the regulator warned.

Despite these hurdles, local telecom companies and the TRA are exploring temporary measures to maintain some level of connectivity, though full restoration depends largely on improved security and logistical conditions.

Even before the recent escalation, Gaza’s telecommunications sector faced significant challenges, including chronic power shortages and aging infrastructure. The repeated cycles of damage and repair during periods of conflict have left the network fragile and vulnerable.

RELATED STORIES

Gaza plunged into another internet blackout

TSF's critical role in restoring connectivity during the Mayotte crisis