Data: Industry leaders warn AI will overwhelm legacy networks

According to RtBrick’s newly released State of Disaggregation report, eight in 10 telecom leaders believe today’s networks are not equipped to handle what's coming.

Based on an independent survey of 200 senior telecom decision-makers across the US, UK, and Australia, the report reveals 87% of operators expect consumer demand for higher broadband speeds to continue rising through 2030, while 84% say current networks are already failing to keep up.

As AI workloads grow and streaming continues to boom, 81% of telco leaders admit their legacy architectures are not equipped to handle the surge in traffic.

“The bottleneck isn’t capacity - it’s decision-making,” Pravin S Bhandarkar, CEO and founder of RtBrick, said.

“Disaggregated networks are no longer a proof of concept. They’re the foundation for the agility, scalability, and transparency needed in the age of AI and streaming.”

Yet, despite having the budget and motivation, many operators remain stuck. Only 5% of surveyed leaders say they are actively deploying disaggregated networks. Nearly half (49%) are still in “exploration” mode, while 38% remain in the planning phase.

This comes despite 94% of respondents stating they intend to deploy disaggregated architectures within five years - and 90% saying those plans need to accelerate.

A striking 93% of telecom leaders cite a lack of support from executive leadership as a primary barrier to network modernisation.

Complex operational transitions, which include re-architecting workflows and revamping automation tools, were identified by 42% of respondents as a major hurdle, followed by a shortage of specialist skills (38%) needed to design and maintain disaggregated environments.

Zara Squarey, research manager at Vanson Bourne, added: “Telco leaders see AI as a powerful asset that can enhance network performance. But without real-time data, specialised expertise, and leadership backing, the value of AI, and disaggregation itself, will remain unrealised.”

AI and automation: The missing link is data

While nearly every operator is investing in AI to optimise network planning, performance, and fault resolution, 93% admit they cannot unlock its full potential without richer real-time data, something legacy architectures struggle to provide.

While much of the industry remains in early phases, telco giants such as AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, and Comcast are already deploying disaggregation at scale. These frontrunners are achieving faster rollout cycles, greater operational control, and enhanced vendor flexibility.

Some 90% of operators say they expect their existing vendors to offer disaggregated solutions within three years. But with the pace of consumer demand accelerating, the question remains: can the rest of the industry afford to wait?

RELATED STORIES

Innovation, infrastructure and global leadership: Unpacking Trump’s AI Action Plan

AI now lies, denies, and plots: OpenAI’s o1 model caught attempting self-replication