techoraco announces the return of Datacloud Energy Europe 2026

Datacloud, a techoraco brand, the leading convening platform for the data centre, cloud and AI infrastructure ecosystem alongside key industry partners and associations announce today the return of Datacloud Energy Europe uniting grid operators, policymakers and the data centre industry to address the urgent energy challenges in Europe, taking place in Brussels in March.

Power availability is a critical bottleneck for AI data centers, with affordable power scarce, nuclear efficiency low at 35%, and speculative DC projects inflating grid demands, necessitating collaboration with grids and innovative solutions like off-grid models and AI-driven grid virtualisation.

A report from Ember Energy analysing the trends in data centre deployment in Europe and the impact of grid congestion on data centre growth showed that there will be a 150% projected increase in electricity demand from data centres in Europe from 2024 to 2035 but that it currently takes an average of 7-10 years to connect a data centre to the grid in legacy hubs.

It is now widely recognised that grids will make or break Europe’s AI ambitions and that grid planning is no longer just about managing the power system – it is a strategic lever to attract high-value industries and unlock national economic ambitions.

In response to these critical issues, Datacloud has returned with Datacloud Energy Europe 2026 taking place in Brussels on 25-26 March 2026. This summit will see over 600 leaders responsible for data centre energy strategy, DSOs and TSOs responsible for data centre grid connections, policymakers, and key players in the energy sector to address the pressing energy challenges confronting the European data centre industry with a focus on practical solutions.

The agenda will cover areas such as grid flexibility, sovereign AI, nuclear energy and upcoming policy such as the EU efficiency package for data centres, EU Cloud and AI Development act and water reuse. The event will also explore the role of advanced energy technologies, clean hydrogen, battery storage, the European PPA market and meeting the industry's growing power demands to foster a sustainable future.

The Datacloud Energy Europe 2026 aims to lay groundwork for innovative partnerships and solutions that will support the long-term sustainability of the data centre sector amidst its rapid expansion.

