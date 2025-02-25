Tech Mahindra joins AI-RAN Alliance to strengthen AI in telecoms

The move will enable Tech Mahindra to support enterprises, partners and customers in navigating the evolving telecom landscape, the company revealed.

Meanwhile, according to Tech Mahindra, it will leverage its expertise in AI, Open RAN, 5G and network architecture to contribute to the alliance’s mission of enhancing next-generation network efficiency.

The company also aims to develop AI-powered RAN solutions that optimise operational costs, improve network performance and unlock new opportunities for telecom providers.

As part of the alliance, Tech Mahindra and other members will focus on three key research areas, including, enhancing RAN capabilities with AI, integrating AI with RAN processes to improve infrastructure utilisation and deploying AI services at the network edge.

Alliance network operators will lead the testing and deployment of these technologies, developed collaboratively by member companies and universities, the company stated.

Tech Mahindra, CTO, telecom and global business head of network services, Manish Mangal, said: “AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is actively shaping networks today. Initiatives like AI-RAN Alliance enable Tech Mahindra to collaborate with telecom operators, vendors, and AI experts to develop cutting-edge, future-ready solutions.

“With our experience in systems integration and a robust network of strategic partnerships, we are well-poised to drive the AI and 5G revolution, enabling efficient and scalable networks globally.”

AI-RAN Alliance chair, Alex Jinsung Choi, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Tech Mahindra to the AI-RAN Alliance as we continue to drive innovation at the intersection of AI and next-generation networks.

“Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies will be invaluable in advancing our mission to create AI-native RAN solutions that enhance network performance and efficiency. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of intelligent, AI RAN-powered telecom networks.”

