TAWAL CCO flags lag in small cell deployment despite 5G progress

Speaking at the 2025 TowerXchange Europe Meetup today [23 April 2025], Abdulrahman Al Moaiqel said: “ It’s interesting to see that while we have more sites and better spectrum coverage, the adoption of small cells is still limited."

The gap is evident when compared to more mature markets like New York, where even a 40% deployment rate is considered on the low end, where Al Moaiqel revealed some of TAWAL’s operational regions fall even below that.

“There’s a significant effort to apply best practices from mature markets,” he explained. “It’s interesting to see that despite having the infrastructure, we’re not yet seeing parallel levels of small cell integration.”

On a separate note, Al Moaiqel revealed the company is now placing artificial intelligence at the core of its product roadmap.

“We’ve made a strong push into AI,” he stated. “Operators are increasingly interested in what AI can bring-from network optimisation to user experience. Some solutions are already in market trials.

"AI is also helping us engage new customer segments. We’re building solutions that support both enterprise and public sector clients, aligning with our investment strategies. We’re also focused on integrating AI into home and social service models,” he said.

Alongside AI, TAWAL’s strategy also includes strengthening partnerships with mobile network operators, he revealed.

“Whether at home or abroad, partnerships are key,” he said.

“Shared infrastructure lowers costs and helps speed up deployment. In some cities, we’re experimenting with multi-operator small cells, though typically they’re still dedicated to single operators,” he concluded.

