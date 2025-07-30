Tata Communications to build India AI network via AWS partnership

The partnership is designed to connect three key AWS infrastructure locations to drive generative AI (Gen AI) adoption and cloud innovation across India.

The strategic collaboration between Tata and AWS is one of the largest network deployments the former has ever undertaken in India in terms of size, scale and bandwidth.

India’s technology landscape has boomed in recent years, with industry giants eager to invest to establish digital growth.

Currently, AWS has two data centre regions in India, located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, in addition to AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai.

"This collaboration is our largest national long-distance connectivity program to date and underscores Tata Communications' unique ability to support complex, high-capacity projects and scalable network solutions," said Genius Wong, executive vice president, core and next-gen connectivity services and chief technology officer at Tata Communications.

Both companies have said the new network will connect AWS infrastructure across these locations over a comprehensive national long-distance network. This is designed to create a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI and machine learning workloads across India.

Additionally, companies across the country able to develop, train and deploy scalable AI applications to drive innovation in key industry areas like healthcare, finance and education.

Wong adds: “AI is transforming entire industries around the world, and our collaboration with AWS puts us at the forefront of this revolution in India. Together, we are creating a network that not only meets today's requirements but also anticipates the needs of tomorrow.

“By building a customised network solution, we are ushering in the age of AI in India and consolidating our position as the long-term partner of choice for global technology leaders.”

Also helping to deliver leading network performance and scalability, the network will also be critical for next-generation AI applications.

AWS hopes that, by leveraging Tata Communications’ state-of-the-art network, it will be able to further empower Indian companies to train AI models with unparalleled speed and efficiency.

Likewise, the network is being designed to provide ultra-low-latency express routes to ensure seamless data transfer and processing power that is essential for compute-intensive AI and machine learning workloads.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tata Communications to build a state-of-the-art network in India,” says Jesse Dougherty, vice president of network edge services at AWS.

“The infrastructure is designed to support the most data-intensive workloads such as 5G, Gen AI and high-performance computing (HPC). By working with Tata Communications, our customers in India can now benefit even more from cloud and Gen AI, driving the growth of India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.”

