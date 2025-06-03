Tata Communications integrates new TGN-IA2 subsea cable into global network
Ben Wodecki
June 03, 2025 10:40 AM
Tata Communications has announced the integration of a new submarine cable system, TGN-IA2, into its global network infrastructure.

The system, constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, expands Tata Communications’ capacity across Intra-Asia routes and enhances its global subsea portfolio.

Designed to support enterprises, hyperscalers and service providers, the TGN-IA2 cable system delivers high-capacity, low-latency connectivity with improved redundancy.

The addition is expected to benefit sectors such as finance, e-commerce, and logistics that depend on secure, real-time data transfer between Asia and global hubs.

Unlike many consortium-built systems, Tata Communications retains full ownership and control over TGN-IA2 capacity upgrades, enabling the company to deliver more agile and scalable services across Asia and beyond.

“TGN-IA2 is a foundation for the future of global digital business,” said Genius Wong, EVP and chief technology officer at Tata Communications. “It empowers customers with faster provisioning, low-latency connectivity, and greater network diversity.”

The integration is expected to reduce latency across intra-Asia routes, improving performance for applications such as high-definition streaming and real-time data transfer.

By adding redundancy to Tata Communications’ existing subsea infrastructure, TGN-IA2 also enhances network resilience and business continuity.

The system complements the original TGN-IA cable and is designed to support data-intensive use cases, including AI workloads and inter-data centre connectivity, and links Asia with key geographies such as the US, EMEA, and India.

“Whether you’re a cloud provider expanding into Asia, an MNC seeking low-latency connectivity across continents, or a digital business scaling globally, TGN-IA2 is a foundation for your future,” Wong added.

