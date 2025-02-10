T-Mobile and Starlink expand coverage to remote US areas
T-Mobile and Starlink expand coverage to remote US areas

Jasdip Sensi
February 10, 2025 11:16 AM
T-Mobile has teamed up with SpaceX’s Starlink to launch the US's first space-based mobile network, T-Mobile Starlink.

Currently in public beta, this service, developed in partnership with Starlink, combines satellite and mobile technologies to provide coverage across more than 500,000 square miles that were previously inaccessible to any carrier’s cell towers.

Initially, the service will support text messaging, with plans to expand to include picture messaging, data, and voice calls.

When users move outside the range of a traditional cell tower, their devices will automatically connect to T-Mobile Starlink, with no manual setup required, the company revealed.

T-Mobile Starlink operates using specially configured satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities, orbiting 200 miles above Earth at speeds exceeding 17,000 miles per hour.

The service also supports group messages and reactions, enhancing the overall user experience.

Additionally, T-Mobile Starlink offers Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs), ensuring that critical emergency notifications reach users even in remote areas.

The beta program is available free of charge until July 2025.

T-Mobile president and CEO, Mike Sievert, said: “T-Mobile Starlink is the first and only space-based mobile network in the US that automatically connects to your phone so you can be connected even where no cellular network reaches. It’s a massive technical achievement and an absolute game changer for all wireless users,”

“We’re still in the early days — I don’t want to overhype the experience during a beta test — but we’re officially putting ‘no bars’ on notice. Dead zones, your days are numbered at the Un-carrier.”

