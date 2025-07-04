T-Mobile completes $2bn Florida 5G expansion
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

T-Mobile completes $2bn Florida 5G expansion

Jasdip Sensi
July 04, 2025 08:48 AM
T-Mobile CM.png

T-Mobile has completed a $2 billion, multi-year network expansion project across the state of Florida.

As a result, the move will offer significantly faster 5G speeds, broader coverage and improved emergency communication systems to millions of residents.

“The investment reinforces the company’s commitment to both innovation and accessibility, reaching 22 million residents in urban and rural communities alike,” the telecoms giant revealed.

As part of the expansion, T-Mobile added or retained 1,282 sites and upgraded nearly 1,350 more, increasing its network capacity and reliability, as well as average 5G download speeds of 266.7 Mbps, a 216% jump since 2021.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Meanwhile, the company has reinforced 1,375 network sites to better withstand extreme weather events like hurricanes, with upgrades including permanent backup power systems, more satellite response vehicles, mobile units and stronger partnerships with local emergency services.

T-Mobile Business Group, VP David Bezzant, said: “T-Mobile plays an essential role in keeping Floridians connected - not just in daily life, but when it matters most.

“Through this investment, we’re strengthening communications during natural disasters and closing coverage gaps in remote areas, so people can stay connected in critical moments and in places no other signal reaches.”

T- Mobile president Callie Field, said: “This $2 billion investment is more than an infrastructure upgrade - it’s a launchpad for innovation across Florida.

“With our leading 5G network, we’re enabling everything from autonomous transit to advanced technologies like T-Priority that elevate public safety in ways no other network can - all while giving Florida’s businesses and communities the reliable, resilient connectivity they need to grow, adapt and lead.”

RELATED STORIES

T-Mobile to introduce satellite data service in October, backed by Starlink

T-Mobile completes commercial network test

Datacloud USA & Metro Fall 600x74 2025.jpg
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe