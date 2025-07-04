T-Mobile completes $2bn Florida 5G expansion

As a result, the move will offer significantly faster 5G speeds, broader coverage and improved emergency communication systems to millions of residents.

“The investment reinforces the company’s commitment to both innovation and accessibility, reaching 22 million residents in urban and rural communities alike,” the telecoms giant revealed.

As part of the expansion, T-Mobile added or retained 1,282 sites and upgraded nearly 1,350 more, increasing its network capacity and reliability, as well as average 5G download speeds of 266.7 Mbps, a 216% jump since 2021.

Meanwhile, the company has reinforced 1,375 network sites to better withstand extreme weather events like hurricanes, with upgrades including permanent backup power systems, more satellite response vehicles, mobile units and stronger partnerships with local emergency services.

T-Mobile Business Group, VP David Bezzant, said: “T-Mobile plays an essential role in keeping Floridians connected - not just in daily life, but when it matters most.

“Through this investment, we’re strengthening communications during natural disasters and closing coverage gaps in remote areas, so people can stay connected in critical moments and in places no other signal reaches.”

T- Mobile president Callie Field, said: “This $2 billion investment is more than an infrastructure upgrade - it’s a launchpad for innovation across Florida.

“With our leading 5G network, we’re enabling everything from autonomous transit to advanced technologies like T-Priority that elevate public safety in ways no other network can - all while giving Florida’s businesses and communities the reliable, resilient connectivity they need to grow, adapt and lead.”

