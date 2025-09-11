T-Mobile’s 5G to power LA 2028 Olympics

As a result, the telecoms giant’s Business unit will deliver 5G-powered solutions to keep venues, staff and broadcasts connected.

During the event, T-Mobile will provide high-speed connectivity for venues and staff, secure links for ticketing and point-of-sale systems and low-latency connections for broadcasters covering the games worldwide.

The company also unveiled plans to showcase new wireless technologies, including AI-driven solutions, fan engagement tools and sustainability-focused innovations.

LA28 chief information officer, David Michael, said: “The LA28 Games will set the standard for how technology can connect people to the biggest stage in all of sports.

“Harnessing new technologies and partners who align with our vision is key to the future of the Movement. T-Mobile for Business will play a crucial role in connecting Games stakeholders to the action as events unfold at more than 110 connected locations - including more than 40 competition venues - across Southern California.”

T Mobile Business Group’s chief marketing officer, Mo Katibeh, said: “T-Mobile for Business has the advanced, next-gen technology that will help redefine how the Games are run and experienced - making them faster, more connected, and more immersive and epic.

"We’re thrilled this technology will be put in play on the biggest stage in sports to support LA28’s goals to increase operational efficiencies, transform fan experiences and support a seamless broadcast."

