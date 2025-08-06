How Synechron is using AI to help businesses protect against cyber threats

By expanding its CyberAI programme via the launch of three new AI-powered accelerators, Synechron hopes to enhance companies’ cybersecurity.

This has potential to span across vendor risk management, data security and infrastructure monitoring to deliver intelligent automation and real-time insights to strengthen enterprise defences.

Synechron says its new accelerators leverage different types of AI technology, including predictive analytics, large language models (LLMs) and agentic architectures. The digital transformation consultant is eager to protect organisations against cyberattacks, which continue to become more sophisticated worldwide.

“As cyber threats grow in complexity, organizations need intelligent solutions that adapt in real time,” says Sandeep Kumar, Synechron's head of FinLabs. “Our new Synechron CyberAI accelerators empower businesses to proactively manage risks and secure their digital ecosystems with advanced AI capabilities.”

The latest additions to the Synechron CyberAI programme include:

VendorRisk.AI: That enables proactive, AI-driven supplier risk management by automating the analysis of documents, financials, compliance and threat intelligence. Additionally, it aims to deliver unified vendor risk scores and real-time monitoring for enhanced supply chain security.

DataSec.AI: Providing continuous visibility into sensitive data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Synechron says it automates data discovery, classification and monitoring, in addition to identifying risks using breach prediction and insider threat scoring. It also supports meeting compliance with regulations like GDPR.

InfraSec.AI: This centralises infrastructure monitoring and enriches security data to prioritise vulnerabilities. Likewise, it works to support dynamic threat detection, continuous compliance and operational resilience through AI-driven insights.

Synechron first launched its CyberAI programme earlier in 2025. As its latest FinLabs accelerator programme, it is a solutions suite that helps large organisations stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.

Additionally, it delivers AI-powered security at a time when both proactive defence and efficiency are critical.

“These innovations reflect our commitment to delivering scalable, AI-powered security solutions,” shares Aaron Momin, Synechron's chief information security officer (CISO).

“By integrating automation and intelligence, we help clients stay ahead of emerging threats and regulatory demands.”

With AI driving a 160% increase in data centre power demand by 2030, the wider industry is having to confront cybersecurity upgrades to protect essential infrastructure.

Given that data centres house valuable and often sensitive data, strengthening protective measures is more vital than ever before.

Synechron’s wider aim is to harness AI to empower larger businesses to protect their digital assets and ultimately reducing risk exposure through automation and intelligence.

