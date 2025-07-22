Symphony Towers Infrastructure CEO exits amid ‘irreconcilable differences’ with partner

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Borghei confirmed the departure is due to "ongoing irreconcilable differences with Symphony's financial sponsor."

He wrote: “It has been a successful 15 months at the helm of Symphony Tower Infra and a lot of great results were achieved making Symphony a leader in its space.

"Due to ongoing irreconcilable differences with Symphony's financial sponsor, I decided to leave the company and pursue other opportunities. My last day with the Symphony was this past Friday.

“Many thanks to the Symphony team for their hard work and to all my industry partners and colleagues who worked with me during my tenure at Symphony.”

The departure follows Symphony Towers Infrastructure parent company, Palistar Capital deciding to merge Symphony Wireless and CTI Towers earlier this year.

As a result, Symphony Towers oversees, manages and promotes nearly 3,000 assets nationwide across all 50 states on behalf of Palistar.

