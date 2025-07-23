Symphony Towers names new CEO amid wireless asset competition

Bacino replaces Bernard Borghei, who left the company after just over a year, amid “ongoing irreconcilable differences with Symphony's financial sponsor."

Bacino has over 33 years of operating experience in the telecoms sector and has been a Palistar operating partner since 2019.

Prior to serving as CEO of CTI Towers from 2021 to 2025, Bacino was the president of Melody Wireless Infrastructure from 2014 to 2021, which was sold for $1.625 billion.

Symphony Towers founder and chairman Omar Jaffrey said: “I'm confident that David Bacino – a trusted member of the Palistar leadership team and a proven expert in the tower industry – is the right person to lead the team at Symphony Towers and to manage these critical infrastructure assets.

“His steady leadership and deep and trusted relationships across the sector reflect our values and our strategy, as we advance the long-term interests of our employees, customers, and investors."

Bacino added: “Symphony Towers has one of the most talented and hard-working teams in the industry, which we have built over the last 6 years. I'm excited to lead Symphony Towers as it continues to evolve as one of the fastest growing businesses in US wireless infrastructure."

The appointment comes as Symphony Tower’s parent company Palistar announced its previously announced US wireless assets combination competition.

As a result, the integration of the assets of its portfolio company CTI Towers with Palistar's telecom easements portfolio, which now comprises approximately 3,000 operated, managed and marketed wireless assets across all 50 states.

