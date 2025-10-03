Finnish court rejects charges over Baltic subsea cable damage

The case, which legal and industry observers saw as a key test of how maritime law applies to critical subsea assets, centred on an incident in the Gulf of Finland in December 2023.

Prosecutors alleged that the Eagle S, a Cook Islands-flagged vessel, dragged its anchor for nearly 90km across the seabed, severing the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia, along with four subsea cables.

The severing of Estlink 2, a critical component of the Baltic energy grid, along with data cables, triggered temporary service disruptions and reignited debates over how prepared the region is to monitor and secure its digital and energy arteries.

The three crew members (the ship’s Georgian master, a Georgian first officer, and an Indian second officer) were charged with aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with telecommunications.

Prosecutors claimed gross negligence, citing the poor condition of the ship’s anchor winch system, and sought prison sentences of at least two and a half years. The charges were accompanied by damage claims running into tens of millions of euros from cable operators.

However, the crew denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the anchor had dropped unnoticed due to mechanical faults in the winch system, which was accepted by the court.

In a statement issued following the decision, the district court said: “The District Court has today issued a judgment dismissing the charge in the case… along with the claims for damages arising from the charge, as it was not possible to apply Finnish criminal law to the case.”

The ruling hinged on a key legal determination: that the alleged damage took place in international waters, beyond the reach of Finnish jurisdiction.

The outcome highlights the legal complexities surrounding subsea infrastructure in cross-border and international maritime zones. While subsea cables and power lines are essential to national security and economic stability, the international waters they pass through fall into legal grey areas – especially when it comes to enforcing criminal accountability.

The case was closely watched by telecom and energy operators across the region, many of whom are concerned about the growing vulnerability of subsea infrastructure to both accidental damage and potential sabotage.

Earlier this week A new National Security Strategy report was released demanding urgent action to safeguard vulnerable subsea cables. The report from the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (NSS) has issued a stark warning about the country’s heavy reliance on subsea cables, calling for urgent action to strengthen their security and resilience.

No charges were brought against the vessel’s owner, and the Eagle S was released from Finnish custody in March.

The incident was one of several in the Baltic Sea since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 that have disrupted undersea infrastructure, raising alarms among NATO member states and prompting calls for stronger protection of submarine cables and pipelines.

In response, NATO allies have stepped up aerial and naval patrols, deploying additional monitoring equipment and intelligence assets to safeguard subsea assets. The alliance has also established a dedicated coordination cell to protect critical undersea infrastructure.

While the Finnish court’s dismissal ends the criminal proceedings against the Eagle S crew, industry experts say the broader implications remain unresolved. As demand for cross-border fibre and power connectivity accelerates, the need for a unified international legal framework governing subsea infrastructure, including accountability for damage, is becoming more urgent.

This case also highlights the fragility of global networks and the limits of current maritime enforcement mechanisms. With geopolitical tensions rising and undersea infrastructure playing an ever more vital role, governments and industry stakeholders face mounting pressure to implement coordinated security and legal standards.

