Stonepeak injects $1.3bn into Princeton Digital Group to drive APAC expansion

The agreement, signed this week, brings PDG’s total capital raised in 2025 to $2.5 billion, following an earlier $1.2 billion debt financing round.

The funding is expected to drive PDG’s continued expansion, including both organic growth through new developments and potential mergers and acquisitions.

Headquartered in Singapore, PDG operates a portfolio of more than 1.1 gigawatts of data centre capacity across six Asia-Pacific markets.

“This milestone investment from Stonepeak is a strong endorsement of PDG’s strategy, execution, and sustained value creation,” said Rangu Salgame, chairman, CEO, and co-founder of PDG.

He added that the new capital would help accelerate the company’s ability to serve what he described as “unprecedented growth” in AI and cloud services across the region.

Stonepeak manages over $65 billion in assets and has been expanding its footprint in Asia through investments in energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

“PDG has established itself as one of the clear leaders among digital infrastructure platforms in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Andrew Thomas, senior managing director at Stonepeak.

He cited the company’s “significant power bank in critical hub markets” and a “top-tier management team” as key factors driving the decision.

The investment strengthens PDG’s shareholder base, which already includes major institutional investors such as Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and Mubadala Investment Company. Warburg Pincus remains the company’s largest shareholder and welcomed the addition of Stonepeak as a strategic partner.

“As a founding investor of PDG, we’ve always believed in the founders’ vision and exceptional execution capabilities,” said Ellen Ng, co-head of Asia real estate at Warburg Pincus.

“This latest investment by Stonepeak is a strong validation of PDG’s market leadership and long-term strategy.”

PDG has signalled that the funds will be deployed to expand its infrastructure in both mature and emerging markets in Asia.

While specific markets were not disclosed, the company has ongoing developments in countries including China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia.

RELATED STORIES

Scaling infrastructure for AI across Asia

Bridge Data Centres secures $2.8bn to drive Asia-Pacific expansion