stc, Solutions sign $62m deal to expand data centres across Saudi Arabia

According to a company filing, the 36-month contract involves upgrading internal and international networks,

Meanwhile, it will also replace obsolete equipment and facilitate the growth of 5G services, the company revealed.

It also includes network expansion, virtual broadband upgrades and the development of new data centre infrastructure in Khamis Mushait, Dammam, Qassim and north Riyadh.

Additionally, the agreement also covers the supply, installation and testing of the associated systems and equipment.

As a result, the financial impact on the company's financial statements will appear starting from Q1 2026.

The investment follows the company launching its latest wireless communications system, the Business-Critical Network, in a bid to support Saudi Arabia’s government, healthcare and oil and gas industries.

RELATED STORIES

STC expands FTTH coverage

stc Group upgrades connectivity across Saudi Arabia