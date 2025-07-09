stc Group upgrades connectivity across Saudi Arabia
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

stc Group upgrades connectivity across Saudi Arabia

Jasdip Sensi
July 09, 2025 08:40 AM
Saudi Arabia network at night 16.9.jpg

stc Group has launched its latest wireless communications system, the Business-Critical Network, in a bid to support Saudi Arabia’s government, healthcare and oil and gas industries.

The new network is designed to help organisations operate more efficiently and withstand the demands of high-pressure environments.

As a result, the Business-Critical Network is compatible with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Meanwhile, the network is tailored to meet the specific demands of high-stakes sectors, enabling instant decision-making and dependable communication, the company noted.

stc Group chief business officer, Riyadh Muawad, said: “The launch of the Business-Critical Network marks a new era of critical communications for Saudi Arabia.

“This purpose-built network sets a new benchmark for mission-critical communications, empowering key industries with the speed, security, and intelligence needed to operate in high-pressure environments. It reflects our commitment to enabling national sectors with future-ready capabilities and cementing stc group’s position as a trusted partner in advancing the Kingdom’s digital future.”

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

The Business-Critical Network also offers advanced features such as encrypted push-to-talk, shock-resistant devices, emergency alerts and secure group messaging.

It also integrates AI to strengthen decision-making, predict maintenance needs and increase operational awareness.

“As the sales arm behind this groundbreaking launch, we are proud to deliver a service that meets the unique communication needs of critical industries,” said Eng. Khaled Al-Dharrab, CEO of specialised by stc.

“The Business Critical Network empowers organisations to strengthen operational control, improve responsiveness, and elevate safety - ensuring seamless performance even in the most demanding and high-pressure environments.”

RELATED STORIES

stc Group celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month

SK Group and AWS to build AI data centre in Ulsan

ME2026 600x74 (1).jpg

Topics

NewsWirelessServicesIOTAI ML
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe