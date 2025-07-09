stc Group upgrades connectivity across Saudi Arabia

The new network is designed to help organisations operate more efficiently and withstand the demands of high-pressure environments.

As a result, the Business-Critical Network is compatible with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Meanwhile, the network is tailored to meet the specific demands of high-stakes sectors, enabling instant decision-making and dependable communication, the company noted.

stc Group chief business officer, Riyadh Muawad, said: “The launch of the Business-Critical Network marks a new era of critical communications for Saudi Arabia.

“This purpose-built network sets a new benchmark for mission-critical communications, empowering key industries with the speed, security, and intelligence needed to operate in high-pressure environments. It reflects our commitment to enabling national sectors with future-ready capabilities and cementing stc group’s position as a trusted partner in advancing the Kingdom’s digital future.”

The Business-Critical Network also offers advanced features such as encrypted push-to-talk, shock-resistant devices, emergency alerts and secure group messaging.

It also integrates AI to strengthen decision-making, predict maintenance needs and increase operational awareness.

“As the sales arm behind this groundbreaking launch, we are proud to deliver a service that meets the unique communication needs of critical industries,” said Eng. Khaled Al-Dharrab, CEO of specialised by stc.

“The Business Critical Network empowers organisations to strengthen operational control, improve responsiveness, and elevate safety - ensuring seamless performance even in the most demanding and high-pressure environments.”

