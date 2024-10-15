French startup raises €9.3mn to develop satellite internet for telcos

Constellation Technologies & Operations will use the funds to conduct its first end-to-end connectivity tests on the ground and in orbit.

“We are thrilled to have secured this funding, which will allow us to continue developing our constellation and help telecom operators unlock the enormous potential of space-based connectivity,” said Charles Delfieux, founder and CEO of Constellation Technologies & Operation.

“Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and provide universal internet access, empowering telecom operators to serve customers even in the most remote areas.”

Founded in 2022, the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines-based startup has developed a B2B2C constellation of satellites designed to place operators at the centre of the value chain.

Constellation’s satellites provide high-performance internet access to complement terrestrial networks of operators.

The startup also leverages a radio frequency strategy by repurposing telecom operators’ terrestrial 5G spectrum for space-based connectivity, providing businesses with alternative access to unsaturated spectrum.

The Expansion fund led the funding round, the French Tech Seed fund that is managed on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance.

The newly raised capital will also support engineering studies of the startup’s first two complete satellites, which are scheduled to launch by the end of 2026.

“Constellation Technologies & Operations represents a unique opportunity to support disruptive innovation in space connectivity infrastructure,” said Charles Beigbeder, co-founder of the Expansion Fund.

“Their approach ensures that telecom operators can fully participate in this new market while addressing the environmental challenges facing the space sector.”

